Seek fresh mandate over Capital issue, Minister Avanti Srinivas challenges TDP

Minister Avanti Srinivas said that the YSRCP government's policy is to develop all areas equally. He said that the decision taken by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to shift the capital was accepted by YSRCP MLAs. The minister who spoke to the media after visiting Srisailam temple made these comments.

Avanthi Srinivas commented that the Amaravati movement is artificially created and challenged TDP MLAs to resign over Vishakhapatnam capital and seek a fresh mandate. "If TDP wins the by-election, one can believe Chandrababu's argument if retaining Amaravati as capital is fair, " Avanti opined.

Earlier, TDP chief Chandrababu who had demanded a referendum on the change of capital has challenged YSRCP MLA's to resign and go for re-election. Against this backdrop, Avanti Srinivas counter challenged TDP to resign and go for bye-elections.