Sembcorp move to power up Anganwadis with solar rooftops

­Nellore: Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL) is supporting 20 Anganwadi centres of Muthukur and TP Gudur mandals in the district by installing rooftop solar power systems. These Anganwadi centres will now be able to save approximately Rs 84,000 per annum on electricity bills with the help of solar power, according to a release.

Each Anganwadi centre is provided with 1 kilowatt powered rooftop solar system that ensures supply of adequate electricity to the centre during the day. While 10 solar rooftop systems have already been installed, the works on setting up the other 10 systems are underway. The Anganwadis, serving as rural childcare centres,

help children in the age group of 0-5 years and their mothers as well as expecting mothers with nutritious diet to combat hunger and malnutrition.

SEIL works closely with its communities in and around its area of operations across the country to improve the quality of life and empower them in an all-encompassing manner.

The company continues to make a positive impact on its community through focused CSR interventions and programmes in the areas of education, healthcare and skill development among others, the company informed.