Semi Christmas celebrated at Govt School for Deaf in Ongole

Ongole: The GVS & GPS Charitable Trust celebrated the semi Christmas with the students and staff at Government Residential School for Hearing Handicapped at Bhagya Nagar in Ongole on Friday afternoon.

The MD of Kakumani Hospital Dr Kakumani Srikanth, NRI G Kamalakar Vijay participated as the honorary guests while the trust chairman Gurrala Raj Vimal presided over the celebrations and Nancy Raghu delivered the Christmas message.

Dr Srikanth appreciated the welfare and service programs being done by the GVS& GPS Trust. Kamalakar Vijay assured that the GVS and GPS Trust will be in their service for any need.

After the prayers by Pinky Anil, the guests cut the cake and distributed pads to the students and joined all in the lovely feast. School Principal Dayanand, Trust members Anil, TransCo ADE Sudeep Israel and others were present.