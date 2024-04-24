Seminar held to promote awareness on ESG practices

Sri City: Sri City, a burgeoning industrial hub, in collaboration with the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI), hosted a seminar titled ‘ESG, Circular Economy & Decarbonisation – Path to Net Zero,’ on Tuesday.

The seminar is aimed to raise awareness about environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, circular economy principles and decarbonisation strategies amongst the industrial fraternity. Satish Kamat, President (Operations), Sri City, briefly explained about the theme of the seminar and introduced the guest speakers. Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder and Managing Director of Sri City, initiated the seminar with his inaugural address, underscoring the profound importance of the seminar’s thematic essence.

He remarked, “We are all at the crossroads of sustainability, innovation, and accountability. Let us leverage the potential of ESG, adopt the principles of circular economy and work towards achieving net-zero emissions. By sharing knowledge and forging partnerships, we can transform challenges into opportunities for a thriving, sustainable Sri City.” He encouraged active participation for a deeper understanding of the critical issues.

Distinguished speakers, including Sivaranjani Subramanian, chief operating officer of Environmental Management Centre, shed light on the strategic integration of ESG principles into investment and business frameworks.

Asha Panwar, assistant vice-president of Environmental Management Centre, expounded upon the indispensable role of Circular Economy models in fostering sustainability, while also addressing crucial aspects of reporting and disclosures for ESG compliance.

The subsequent session, led by Jay Mehta, assistant vice-president of Environmental Management Centre, elucidated the imperative pathway of decarbonisation in realising the ambitious goal of net zero emissions.

The seminar concluded with an engaging question and answer session, providing participants with the opportunity to seek clarifications and further insights.

Saraswathi, secretary general of MCCI, extended a vote of thanks to all participants and speakers, highlighting the collaborative efforts in promoting sustainability and responsible business practices.

Senior officials from Sri City’s industrial units participated in the event, attending lectures by industry experts and engaging in discussions.

This seminar highlights Sri City’s dedication to environmental responsibility, circular practices and achieving net zero emissions.