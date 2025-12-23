  1. Home
Seminar marks National Mathematics Day 2025

  • Created On:  23 Dec 2025 8:37 AM IST
Seminar marks National Mathematics Day 2025
LND Vinay Kumar, senior scientist at ISRO and SITAM Director M Sashibhushana Rao at the seminar organised at the campus in Vizianagaram on Monday

Vizianagaram: Marking National Mathematics Day, Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) organised an academic seminar ‘Engineering Mathematics in Current-Day Applications with a Futuristic Perspective’.

The programme highlighted the critical role of mathematics in shaping modern engineering and emerging technologies.

LND Vinay Kumar, senior scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), delivered an expert lecture emphasising the importance of engineering mathematics in engineering education, research and real-world problem-solving. He elaborated on why a strong mathematical foundation is essential for engineering students, particularly in areas such as physics-based modelling, research, data science, artificial intelligence and advanced engineering applications.

The session covered core mathematical domains including Calculus, optimization techniques, linear algebra, probability, and statistics, underlining mathematics as a fundamental skill for academic excellence, research innovation and high-impact engineering careers.

As part of the celebrations, a quiz competition on mathematics was conducted for students and prizes were distributed to the winners.

The event was attended by SITAM Director M Sashibhushana Rao, Principal DV Rama Murthy along with faculty members and students of HBS department.

