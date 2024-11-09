Live
- Stakeholders collaborate to enhance mango farming through AgTech solutions
- DISHA meet: State govt must ensure basic infrastructure in city says Kishan
- Shawarma prices to surge as mayonnaise ban hits State
- AP CM Chandrababu to Inaugurate Seaplane Trial Run from Vijayawada to Srisailam Today
- Cheerla Kiran takes charge as TTD Employees Bank director
- DCA raids hospitals, uncovers illegal narcotics
- 25% Indians affected by varicose veins
- HMWSSB’s OTS scheme extended in Cantonment
- DGE releases schedule for SSC exam fee date
- UoH celebrates Global Encryption Day
Seminar on Nehru tomorrow
Visakhapatnam: Bala Vikas Foundation, an NGO, and Gandhi Centre will conduct a seminar on Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India on Sunday (November 10).
The seminar is scheduled to begin at 10 am at Gandhi Centre seminar hall located at Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College premises.
Former Vice Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University Prof V.Balamohan Das, senior professor of Andhra University, advocate, among others, will participate as distinguished speakers.
