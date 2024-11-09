Seminar on Nehru tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Bala Vikas Foundation, an NGO, and Gandhi Centre will conduct a seminar on Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India on Sunday (November 10).

The seminar is scheduled to begin at 10 am at Gandhi Centre seminar hall located at Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College premises.

Former Vice Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University Prof V.Balamohan Das, senior professor of Andhra University, advocate, among others, will participate as distinguished speakers.