Senior TDP Leader Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary Selected as Protem Speaker

In a significant development, Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chaudary has been chosen as the Protem Speaker of the Assembly. The Legislative Affairs Minister, Payyavula Keshav, announced that Chaudhary, who has won the assembly elections 7 times, will be sworn in as the Protem Speaker by the governor tomorrow.

Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, a senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party, secured a massive victory from the Rajahmundry Rural Constituency with a majority of 60,000 votes. Despite being 77 years old, he continues to serve the public with great enthusiasm. Known as the younger brother of the party after NTR, Chaudhary is a respected figure within the TDP ranks.

Chowdary has been a stalwart in the party for many years, even longer than Chandrababu Naidu, and has previously served as the General Secretary of the TDP. Hailing from the Kamma community, he has successfully maintained a strong political presence in a constituency dominated by Kapus.

Having obtained a B.Sc degree from Andhra University, Chaudhary entered politics and aligned himself with the Telugu Desam Party due to his admiration for their policies. Known for his ability to connect with the people and deliver impactful speeches, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary's appointment as the Protem Speaker is a testament to his leadership and experience within the party.