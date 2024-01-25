Live
- South Korean ruling party lawmaker attacked on street
- Samrat Chaudhary leaves for Delhi to attend 'high-level' meeting
- Usman Khawaja named ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 2023
- Halal products FIR: SC protects Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust and its officials from coercive action
- Lalu Prasad Yadav meets his party’s lieutenants in Patna
- Rajnath Singh asks Class 11 student to deliver his speech
- Serial cheater inspired by Bollywood flick 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' lands in Delhi Police net
- What's behind alarming rise in post-Covid heart disease deaths
- Alleging nexus, Congress organises ‘BJD-BJP wedding’
- Three students die amid cold wave in Bihar in last 24 hours
Serilingampally Congress in-charge Jagdishwar Goud participat in BLA meeting
Highlights
Serilingampally Constituency Congress Party Incharge V. Jagadishwar Goud participated in the meeting organized by AICC President Mr. Mallikarjun...
