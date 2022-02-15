Serve people with dedication, commitment: DGP to cops

Vizianagaram: Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang advised the police staff to serve people with commitment and dedication.

The police should always extend a helping hand to women, children and other downtrodden communities. On Monday he participated in a inaugural function of a new police station (Two town) in Vizianagaram and later he addressed the gathering.

"The State government has encouraged more women to join the Police Department and a hundreds of women became part of the police system. They should work to protect the rights and interests of women. They have a key-role in policing and the new women cops should take care of the society," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani said that Andhra Pradesh police emerged as one of the best State police in the country. She said DGP Gautham Sawang was among the topmost meritorious police officers in the country. "Women protection is our top priority and we have recruited around 14,000 women cops to strengthening the police department.

We are working to reduce atrocities on women and children," she said. The Deputy Chief Minister pointed out that earlier women were scared to approach the police but now the situations has changed completely and they are coming to police stations to lodge complaints without fear and getting the support from cops. "The Disha mobile application has been introduced for the safety and security of women and girls," she said.

District Collector A Surya Kumari, ZP chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao, MP B Chandrasekhar, IG LKV Ranga Rao and others were present.