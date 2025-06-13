Service, good governance, welfare – pillars of Modi govt

Nellore: BJP State vice-president PVN Madhav said that service, good governance and welfare are the pillars of the BJP-led NDA government. Addressing a press conference at party district office here on Thursday, he said that India has been emerging as the most powerful on these three principles under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He claimed that as many as 81 crore people in the entire country have been securing rice under Public Distribution System (PDS), while Rs 44 lakh crores are being credited into the accounts of the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), showing transparency of the NDA government.

Analysing the Central government sponsored schemes such as PM Kisan, PM Awas, Matruvandanam, Sukanya Samrudhi, Mudra loans etc are reasoned for the eradication of poverty and uplifting the living standards of farmers and providing socio and economic empowerment to women.

The former MLC said that nation’s integrity is strengthened after abolishing 370 Article with the initiation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP district president S Vamsidhar Reddy, APSRTC zonal chairman S Suresh Reddy, party leaders K Anjaneya Reddy, Chilaka Praveen, Midathala Ramesh and others were present.