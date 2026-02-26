Set up ICCs to prevent sexual harassment: Sailaja

Nellore: State Women Commission Chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja has stressed the need for arranging Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) to prevent sexual harassment on women at working place.

The State Women Chairperson addressed an awareness camp on Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act-2013 organized at Tikkana Pranganam located in the premises collectorate in nellore city here on Wednesday.

While expressing deep concern over registration of cases related to sexual harassment on women despite several laws in existence. Dr. Rayapati Sailaja has said that it will be mandatory to deploy the ICCs otherwise it will not be possible to restrict sexual attacks on women at working places.

She said that as per the guidelines it will be compulsory to deploy ICC when there are more than 10 employees at a working place.

While expressing happiness over arrangement of 250 ICCs in Nellore district, the Dr. Rayapati Sailaja has opined that justice would be done to the victims only after ICCs positively acted on the issues instead just confining to the papers. She said that central government has introduced 'She Box' for effective implementation of POSH Act 2013.

Joint Collector Mogili Venkateswarlu has said that it is highly objectionable for any officer or staff to misbehave with women using unparliamentary language against the women employees at working place.

Nellore RDO Anusha, Mahila Cimmmission Advisor Suyaz, DWMA PD Gangabhavani and others were present.