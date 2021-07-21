Set up Mango Board in Chittoor: Rythu Sangham

Chittoor: AP Rythu Sangam general secretary K V Prasad demanded the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to take immediate steps for establishing Mango Board in the district to resolve the miseries of growers. Addressing a symposium organised to mark the World Mango Day at Market Yard here on Wednesday, he came down heavily on both State and Central governments for failing to protect the interest of mango farmers in the state.

Stating that mango farmers were not getting remunerative price for their produce, he said Mango Board would alone ensure the minimum support price to mango farmers. He recalled the government has established Tobacco Board to protect interest of tobacco growers in Ongole.

He regretted that the Centre has totally failed to implement the recommendations of Swamy Nathan Commission despite the promise made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 elections. District Rythu Sangham chief T Janardhan has presided over the event. Agriculture Scientist Srinivasulu Reddy explained various issues relating to mango cultivation.

Chittoor Marketing Committee Chairman Krishna Reddy, CPI district secretary A Rama Naidu and Rythu Sangham members were present.