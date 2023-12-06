Settle electoral claims quickly, officials told

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector P Arun Babu has directed officials to settle electoral claims speedily. Addressing divisional-level election returning officers and staff at the RDO office here on Tuesday, Collector Arun Babu advised officials to attend on a priority basis complaints of recognised political parties and also attend to bulk claims based on the guidelines given by the Election Commission.

Not a single eligible voter should be deleted from the voters list. Proper register of inclusions, deletions and deaths of voters should be maintained. He said if one voter wants to shift from one area to another, local people and officials should vouch for his new address while removing his name from the old voters list.

There should be a constant updating and revision of voters list based on changes that are affected as per forms 6,7 etc By all means notices 13-14 should be issued to voters when deletions are being made on the basis of form-7.

The number of applications received under form 6 category is 1,773, claims settled 180 and pending settlement is 1,593. For form 7, applications received is 1,894, claims settled 256 and pending claims 1,638. Form 8 applications received were 640, settled claims 21 and pending claims 619.

Kadiri Municipal Commissioner Haribabu, tahsildars Sunitha, Amidh Basha, Narendra Kumar, Ravi Kumar and Sobha Rani attended the meeting.