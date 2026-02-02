  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Seven AP players to represent India in soft tennis championship

  • Created On:  2 Feb 2026 12:01 PM IST
Seven AP players to represent India in soft tennis championship
X

Vijayawada: Sevena thletes from Andhra Pradesh have been selected to represent India at the 2nd Asian Juniors Soft Tennis Championship, scheduled to be held from February 3 to 8 in Ludhiana, Punjab. The players met Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, along with SAAP Board Member S Santosh, under the leadership of Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association Chairman Daram Naveen Kumar, at the SAAP headquarters on the premises of Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The selected players include BMNV Karthik and Revant Mutyala from Vijayawada, and S Aron Ronaldin Ho from Anantapur in the Under-18 category. In the Under-15 category, Ishwar Hitesh Sunkara, Vedanshu Chinhas Pokal, and Sri Vaishali Aketi from Vijayawada were chosen. Bhanu Prakash Yerragudi from Anantapur will represent the state in the Under-21 category.

Tags

Asian Juniors Soft Tennis ChampionshipAndhra Pradesh AthletesSAAP Selection MeetIndian Junior Tennis TeamVijayawada Sports News
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Andhra Pradesh’s first pain clinic opened at King George Hospital

Andhra Pradesh’s first pain clinic opened at King George Hospital

National News

More
Share it
X