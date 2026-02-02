Seven AP players to represent India in soft tennis championship

Vijayawada: Sevena thletes from Andhra Pradesh have been selected to represent India at the 2nd Asian Juniors Soft Tennis Championship, scheduled to be held from February 3 to 8 in Ludhiana, Punjab. The players met Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, along with SAAP Board Member S Santosh, under the leadership of Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association Chairman Daram Naveen Kumar, at the SAAP headquarters on the premises of Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The selected players include BMNV Karthik and Revant Mutyala from Vijayawada, and S Aron Ronaldin Ho from Anantapur in the Under-18 category. In the Under-15 category, Ishwar Hitesh Sunkara, Vedanshu Chinhas Pokal, and Sri Vaishali Aketi from Vijayawada were chosen. Bhanu Prakash Yerragudi from Anantapur will represent the state in the Under-21 category.