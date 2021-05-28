Seven black fungus cases reported in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: Black fungus alert was sounded in Srikakulam as seven suspected cases were detected across the district. In this backdrop, District Collector J Nivas reviewed the situation with the doctors at government RIMS hospital in Srikakulam on Friday. On the occasion, the Collector directed doctors to check for black fungus symptoms among patients who recovered from Covid.

The officials have been asked to make arrangements for beds and medicines at different government hospitals across the district to treat the patients right at the initial stage.

The Collector asked doctors to provide quality treatment to patients and not to refer cases to Visakhapatnam which is leading to more complications among patients. Total seven suspected black fungus cases were identified at Palasa, Narasannapeta, Palakonda and Srikakulam areas across the district so far.