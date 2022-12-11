Seven fishermen went missing in sea found safe at Kothapatnam beach

As many as seven fishermen, who were trapped in the sea less than two days ago due to the cyclone Mandous, reached Kothapatnam beach in Prakasam district safely. Although the family of seven fishermen has been in turmoil for the past two days, they are happy that their kin have escaped unharmed.



However, the police and fisheries officials are visiting the fishermen trapped in the sea due to the intensity of the cyclone for two days and collecting details.



Meanwhile, Cyclone Mandous in Bay of Bengal is having a severe impact. Due to the heavy rains in the district of Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor, all the low lying areas were flooded and the harvested crops were submerged in water, causing huge losses. The coastal areas from Visakha to Nellore are experiencing large waves.



Due to this, the winds blew at a speed of 40 to 80 kilometers per hour, trees broke and fell across the road causing severe disruption to traffic. The cold temperatures have increased and the normal life of the people has been disrupted. Communication was completely paralyzed due to power outage in many places.