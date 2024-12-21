Live
Seven killed in series of road accidents in AP and Telangana
In a devastating series of events, seven people lost their lives in two separate road accidents across the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The first incident occurred early Saturday morning near Bullasamudram in the Madakasira mandal of Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh. A mini van collided with a lorry that was parked on the national highway, resulting in the immediate death of four individuals. Reports indicate that the mini van was carrying 14 passengers, all of whom were returning from a pilgrimage to Tirumala. The deceased have been identified as residents of Gudibanda and Amarapura mandals.
In a separate incident in Nalgonda district, Telangana, three individuals died when a DCM van crashed into a sweet shop at the Pedda Dargah area on the outskirts of Devarakonda town. Details surrounding this accident are still emerging, and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic event.
Authorities are working to provide support to the families affected by these accidents, which have left communities in mourning. Further updates on both incidents are expected as more information becomes available.