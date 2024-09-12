Seven workers die as mini lorry overturns

Rajamahendravaram : In a tragic mishapearly Wednesday morning, seven people lost their lives when a mini lorry they were travelling on overturned. The incident occurred at around 2 am as the lorry, which was loaded with cashew nuts, was proceeding towards Tadimalla in East Godavari district from Borampalem village in Eluru district. The driver lost control near Chilikavaripakalu in Devarapalli mandal and ploughed into a paddy field.

At the time of the accident, there were nine workers in the lorry. The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash. Workers in the vehicle were trapped beneath the cashew nut bags when it overturned, resulting in seven fatalities.

The deceased have been identified as Devabhatula Buriyya (40), Tammireddy Sathyanarayana (45), P Chinamusalayya (35), Katava Krishna (40), Katava Sathipandu (40), Tadi Krishna (45) and Bokka Prasad of Katakoteswaram. Of the two injured, one is identified as Ghanta Madhu from Tadimalla while the details of another are yet to be ascertained.

DSP Devakumar and sub-inspectors Srihari Rao and Subrahmanyam were on the scene coordinating rescue operations. Tourism, culture and cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh, Rajahmundry MP and BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari expressed deep shock over the mishap.

They conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased and spoke to East Godavari district collector P Prasanti to enquire about the incident.

Purandeswari also assured that the Chief Minister’s Office has been informed and efforts are underway to secure a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.