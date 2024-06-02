Several Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on National Highway Flyover in Devarapalli

A road accident occurred on the flyover of the National Highway at Bandapuram in Devarapalli mandal, involving a Travels bus and a lorry. The bus reportedly hit the lorry from behind, causing serious injuries to the driver and the cleaner. Additionally, 10 other passengers sustained minor injuries in the collision.

At the time of the incident, the bus was en route from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar with a total of 35 passengers on board. Following the accident, the injured individuals were promptly transported to the Gopalapuram Social Health Center in an ambulance operated by 108 emergency services.

Although the situation could have potentially been much worse, everyone involved in the accident was fortunately able to escape with their lives. Currently, investigations are ongoing to determine the exact reasons behind the collision.