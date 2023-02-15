Several trains cancelled and few diverted in AP, Telangana amid derailment of Godavari express

It is known that the Godavari Express train derailed near Bibi Nagar while coming from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad. Officials breathed a sigh of relief as no one was injured in the train derailment incident. Meanwhile, many trains were disrupted due to Godavari derailment. As a result, South Central Railway has decided to cancel 9 trains.



The officials revealed that the movement of 17 trains under South Central Railway has been temporarily cancelled in view of the railway track repairs. The South Central Railway Department has revealed that many trains have been completely cancelled, others have been partially cancelled and few trains diverted.

According to details, Kachiguda – Nadikudi (07791), Nadikudi – Kachiguda (07792), Secunderabad – Warangal (07462), Warangal – Hyderabad (07463)

Secunderabad – Guntur (12706), Guntur – Secunderabad (12705), Secunderabad – Raypalle (17645), Hyderabad – Kazipet (07758), Secunderabad – Bhadrachalam Road (17659) were cancelled.

In addition to these, 19 trains have been partially canceled by South Central Railway CPRO Rakesh.

Sirpur Kagaznagar-Secunderabad (17234), Guntur-Secunderabad (17201), Bhadrachalam Road-Secunderabad (17660) trains run up to Kazipet. It has been announced that the Vijayawada-Secunderabad train (12713) will run only up to Warangal.

Guntur-Vikarabad (12747) train will run to Nalgonda, Warangal Secunderabad (07757) train to Aleru, Miryalaguda-Kachiguda (07974) train to Ramannapet only,.

Railway officials said that many trains are running late due to derailment of Godavari Express and asked passengers to be aware.

Diversion of Trains



Update Upto as on 16.00 hrs of 15/02/2023 pic.twitter.com/ZZbS9ErRUA — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) February 15, 2023



