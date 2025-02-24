Sewing machines distributed to 30 needy tribal women

Sunnipenta(Nandyal district): District Collector G Rajakumari emphasised the need for tribal communities to make proper use of various welfare schemes introduced by the Central and State governments for their development. She made these remarks at a distribution programme held at Youth Training Center in Sunnipenta on Sunday, organised by Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) under Srisailam Project.

The event was aimed at distributing equipment to Chenchu Tribals from three districts - Prakasam, Nandyal and Palnadu - under Sankalp Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Rajakumari stated that Chenchu Tribals, who remained distant from the mainstream development, should utilise welfare schemes implemented by the Central and State governments for their benefit. As part of Sankalp Scheme, sewing machines and kits were distributed to 30 women, who had completed training, to help them achieve self-employment. Additionally, nutritional biscuits were distributed to Tribals suffering from malnutrition.

The Collector also announced distribution of agricultural land pattas under ROFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act to 17 Chenchu Tribals in Mahanandi Chenchu Gudem. Furthermore, financial assistance was provided for the storage of rice and other essential food items.

Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy stated that the government is introducing multiple welfare schemes for the progress of Tribals and urged every Chenchu tribal family to take advantage of these programs.

Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan advised tribal parents to ensure that their children continue their education without interruption, emphasising that education is key to development. He also directed the ITDA Project Officer to take special care in ensuring that all government welfare schemes reach Chenchu tribal community.

Following this, the Collector, MLA, and Joint Collector distributed sewing machines, agricultural land pattas, rice, and other essential items to Chenchu Tribals.

The event was attended by ITDA Project Officer Shiva Prasad, APO Suresh Kumar, PHO Dhanunjaya, Skill Development Officer Srikanth Reddy, Chenchu Tribal Cooperative Director Anjayya, other officials and tribal leaders from the three districts, attended the programme.