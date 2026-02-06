Portico Canopy Partially Collapses At Bihar Assembly, No Casualties

A portion of the portico canopy at the Bihar Assembly building collapsed on Friday morning, raising safety concerns just a day before the Assembly’s Foundation Day celebrations. Officials said the incident occurred early in the day when there were no people present in the area, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

The fallen debris landed near the entrance of the Assembly complex, but the premises were largely empty at the time. The timing of the collapse has drawn attention as the Foundation Day event is scheduled for Saturday and is expected to be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The issue was raised in the Assembly by RJD MLA Kumar Sarvjeet, who warned that the consequences could have been severe if legislators or staff had been standing under the portico. He said the falling debris narrowly missed members, highlighting potential risks.

Responding to the concern, Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar assured the House that the matter would be examined thoroughly and appropriate action would be taken. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was present in the House when the issue was discussed. Authorities are expected to inspect the damaged structure and complete necessary repairs ahead of the scheduled programme.