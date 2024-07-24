RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: APCC president YS Sharmila inspected the waterlogged crops in Nandamuru village of Tadepalligudem constituency of West Godavari district on Wednesday. She went down to the flooded farm and talked with the farmers. She said that the system will be good only when the farmers prosper. She demanded that the state government should provide full compensation to the farmers whose crops were lost due to heavy rains and floods.

Former PCC General Secretary Jyestha Satish Babu, West Godavari District Congress President Marnidi Babji, Eluru District Congress President Rajanala Rammohana Rao, former MLA Eliza, and others were present.