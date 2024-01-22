Sharmila puppet in hands of Naidu, says Sajjala

Vijayawada: Taken aback by the sharp criticism of the YSRCP and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy by new APCC president Y S Sharmila, advisor to the AP Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said she should have behaved in a more decent manner.

Alleging that she was speaking the language of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, whose party is on ventilator, Sajjala said Sharmila should first explain why she joined the Congress whom she had always criticised saying it was Sonia Gandhi who had done injustice to her family by foisting false cases against Jagan Mohan Reddy and sent him to jail.



He said she has no right to claim political legacy of YSR. It was only Jagan who could claim it because he had never went with the Congress which had done injustice to him. He said both the Congress and TDP together filed false cases against Jagan to harass him.

Sajjala asked Sharmila, who tried to dabble in Telangana politics claiming that she was born in Telangana and daughter-in-law of Telangana, did not join the Telangana Congress. The TPCC rejected her and opposed her entry and now she has suddenly come to AP, changed here slang and is trying to breathe some life into a dead party, he added. He said the Congress in the state had got only over 1 percent of the total NOTA votes and could not get even one member elected to the Assembly. It is decimated in the state and she is now heading such a party.

He further said if it was her dream to make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister, then she should have joined the Telangana Congress which is now in power there. As APCC president there was nothing she can do to make Rahul Gandhi as PM.

He said before criticising Jagan on Special Category Status she should question Sonia Gandhi and Congress as to why they did not give legal status to the assurance. Why was it not made part of the AP State Reorganisation Act? Sajjala said the YSRCP which was always in favour of Special Category Status would have pressurised the Centre if it was dependent on them in the Lok Sabha. Since they have absolute majority, there was nothing much they could do except raise the issue whenever it was possible, he added.

Even TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Deputy CM Narayana Reddy and some other YSRCP leaders criticised Sharmila.