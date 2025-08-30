Sharmila questions silence of CM, Dy CM on VSP sale

Vijayawada: APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy on Friday lambasted the TDP-Jana Sena alliance, questioning their silence on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s privatisation. Speaking to reporters at the Congress party headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Friday, she pointed out that despite both Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan being in the city, neither of them had visited the steel plant to address the workers’ concerns. “Everyone is in Visakhapatnam. At least one of you should go to the steel plant,” she stated, referring to Naidu and Pawan. Sharmila called out the state government’s lack of a clear stance on the future of the steel plant, especially after 44 Expressions of Interest (EOIs) were floated for private parties. “Giving tenders for 44 EOIs to private individuals is a clear move to sell off the plant,” she said.

“The workers are deeply concerned, fearing that all their jobs will be lost.” She highlighted that the number of employees had already been reduced from 35,000 during YSR’s tenure to just 20,000 today. She accused the Narendra Modi government of “silent killing” the steel plant, alleging that it was intentionally pushed into losses by denying it raw materials and a captive mine. “The Modi government’s actions are wicked. To kill a dog, you first call it mad. This is the same principle being applied to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant,” she remarked. The PCC chief reminded the public that during the Congress government, YSR as Chief Minister had given priority to the steel plant, providing it with Rs 2,000 crores in a year when it incurred losses and filling many jobs. “Today, under the Modi government, the entire steel plant is being destroyed,” she said. The APCC chief did not spare the previous YSRCP government either. “The YSRCP protesting the steel plant is a matter of shame,” she asserted. “When the privatisation decision was announced in 2021, under the YCP’s rule, were they cleaning the teeth of blind horses?” she said, implying their inaction at the time.

Turning her attention back to the current state government, she accused Chandrababu Naidu of prioritising Modi’s reputation over the dignity of the Telugu people. “TDP is not the party of Telugu people’s self-respect; it’s the party of Modi’s self-respect,” she declared. She recalled Naidu and Kalyan’s past promises to fight for the steel plant but noted that they are now supporting Modi.

On the issue of the Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, Sharmila reiterated her demand for a fresh investigation. “Why not a re-investigation? Is it not possible?” she said. She stood by Viveka’s daughter Sunitha’s allegations, stating that there is truth in her fight for justice. “Modi is protecting Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Y S Avinash Reddy by stifling the CBI,” she alleged, claiming that the CBI is a puppet of the Central government. She pointed out that despite all the evidence, including Google Maps location data proving Avinash Reddy was at the scene of the crime, no justice has been served. “Sunitha’s accusation that the CBI investigation is not proper has truth to it,” she said.