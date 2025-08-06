Sharmila slams power tariff burden on people

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila on Tuesday accused the TDP-led NDA government of giving shock to people with exorbitantly high power charges, despite promising that there would be no hike in power bills.

The Congress leader asserted that these hiked power charges are drilling a hole in the pockets of common people, highlighting that a burden of Rs 17,000 crore has already been levied.

“Despite promising that he would not hike (power charges), Babu (Chandrababu Naidu) is giving shock after shock. You are burdening people and have already levied a burden of Rs 17,000 crore,” said Sharmila in a press release. As if this burden is not enough, Sharmila alleged, the CM is planning to levy another Rs 12,000 crore on people in the form of power charges. According to Sharmila, Naidu is the ‘heir’ of YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when it comes to imposing exorbitant power charges on people.

She reminded that the NDA alliance had promised in the run-up to 2024 polls that there would ‘not be even Re 1 hike in power charges’ if the coalition wins and even promised that ‘30 percent power charges will be reduced’. “However, within 14 months of assuming office, they are imposing a burden of Rs 30,000 crore adjustment charges,” she said, adding that Naidu ‘backstabbed’ people with respect to power charges. Further, she demanded that the government ensure that the Rs 12,000 crore power charges burden does not fall on people and advised it to absorb it.