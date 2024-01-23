Sharmila to embark on hectic tour from today

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila, who assumed the office on January 21, has a hectic schedule for nine days in the state and will visit all districts to hold review meetings with the party cadres. She will commence her tour in Srikakulam district on January 23 and will conclude in on January 31 in YSR district.

The APCC in a press release on Monday announced the schedule of Sharmila’s tour. She will hold three meetings in a day covering three districts. On January 23, the APCC chief will hold review meeting in Srikakulam with the party cadres of Itchapuram and Srikakulam from 8 am to 11 am.

She will hold meeting with the leaders of Parvathipuram from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm the same day and conduct a meet in Vizianagaram from 6 pm to 7 pm and for cadres of Vizianagaram district. Sharmila will stay in Visakhapatnam for the night.

On January 24, she will hold a review meeting from 9 am to 11 am with the Visakhapatnam district leaders and later will address media in Vizag. Sharmila will visit Paderu and hold meeting from 12 pm to 1 pm and again from 3.15 pm to 4.15 pm. Later, she will visit Anakapalli from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm She will proceed to Kakinada and will have a night halt there.

On January 25, the PCC chief will hold a meeting in Kakinada from 10 am to 11 am and will meet party cadres and leaders of Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district at Amalapuram from 1 pm to 3 pm.

She will visit Narasapuram and hold a meeting with the party leaders of West Godavari from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Later, she will proceed to Rajamahendravaram and will have night halt there.

On January 26, she will hold a meeting with cadres of East Godavari in Rajamahendravaram from 9 am to 10 am and address the press at 10 am and will continue meeting from 10 am to 11 am.

After that, she will proceed to Eluru and will hold meeting with party cadres from 1 pm to 3 pm. She will visit Vijayawada at 5 pm and hold a meeting with party leaders and cadres from 5 pm to 6 pm and stay in Vijayawada on January 26 night.

Sharmila will conduct a meeting in Machilipatnam, Guntur and Narasaraopet and will meet cadre of Krishna, Guntur and Palnadu districts.

On January 28, she will hold meetings in Bapatla, Ongole and Nellore at 9.30 am, 12 noon and at 4 pm and meet cadres of Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

On January 29, Sharmila will tour Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayya districts.

On January 30, she will tour Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur and Kurnool districts and on January 31, the APCC chief will tour Nandyal and YSR districts.

The Congress cadre is in jubilant mood after Sharmila took charge on January 21. The Congress is is trying to bounce back and regain its glory by contesting all 175 Assembly seats in the state. Almost all senior leaders in Andhra Pradesh attended the oath taking ceremony of Sharmila held in Vijayawada on January 21 and vowed to strive hard to strengthen the party.