Sharp drop in chicken price in Banaganapalle

Banaganapalle (Nandyal): The price of chicken is dropped to Rs 160 a kg here on Sunday. Due to heavy competition among the poultry sellers, the prices have been drastically come down to Rs 160 from Rs 240 to Rs 260 sold earlier.

According to information, earlier the meat sellers syndicate, which used to sell the meat at higher prices, also decided to reduce price to Rs 700 from Rs 800. Presently there was only one poultry dealer supplying the chicken to all shops in Banaganapalle. With entry of one more dealer, the competition among the poultry dealers forced to reduce the prices benefiting the chicken lovers.

People thought that the chicken prices would come down further with the entry of other dealers. Earlier, the chicken rates instead of coming down have abnormally gone up to Rs 260 a kg. The prices continuously in uptrend for the last three months. Prior to three months, the chicken was sold at Rs 220 to Rs 240 but the prices were reduced to Rs 200.

The price was stabilised at Rs 200 but on Sunday suddenly the chicken sellers have displayed boards of Rs 160 a kg. With the news spread like wildfire, the chicken lovers thronged the shops. On the other hand, the meat lovers are also demanding to reduce the prices, which are being sold at Rs 700 to Rs 800 a kilogram.