SHG women donate Rs 6,37,790 to Soldiers’ Welfare Fund

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector P Prashanthi stated that collecting donations for the Soldiers’ Welfare Fund in the district would contribute to the financial security and welfare of soldiers and their families.

At the Collector’s camp office, Collector Prashanthi and SP D Narasimha Kishore jointly handed over a cheque for Rs 6, 37, 790 donated by self-help groups to the Soldiers’ Welfare Fund, to Sainik Welfare Officer Dr Satyakumar. Speaking on the occasion, collector Prashanthi said that everyone should voluntarily contribute their share to the welfare fund of soldiers who fought for the country’s protection. She applauded the self-help groups for donating to the Sainik Welfare Fund.

SP Narasimha Kishore stated that funds collected through the Sainik Welfare Fund would be spent on the welfare and rehabilitation of ex-servicemen, war widows, disabled ex-servicemen, and families of defence personnel. PD, DRDA NVVS Murthy, DPM B Hemanth Kumar, and others participated in the programme.