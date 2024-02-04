Shilpa Ravi Reddy inaugurates development works in Nandyal town

MLA, Shilpa Ravi Reddy, along with the Municipal Chairperson and Councilor Rajyalakshi, and Incharge Parthasaradhi, inaugurated the development work in Nandyal Town 23rd Ward. The project, which includes CC drains, CC roads, culverts, and pipelines, is estimated to cost 45.5 lakhs. The government program contributed 20 lakhs, while the municipal general funds covered the remaining 25.5 lakhs. Municipal Commissioner Niranjan Reddy and Municipal Engineers also attended the event.





Delete Edit





During the program, the Municipal Chairperson expressed satisfaction with the progress of the development works in Nandyala town. He emphasized that the work is being carried out in phases in all the wards based on their respective priorities. He mentioned that the government's program for Gadapagadapa has helped identify and address the needs of the people in the ward. He further promised more development programs in the future. The Municipal Chairperson extended special thanks to MLA Shilparavichandrakishor Reddy on behalf of the ward's residents. They expressed their desire for the YSRCP, the party that has worked for the welfare of the people, to emerge victorious in the upcoming elections and continue supporting MLA Shilparavichandrakishor Reddy.

Several prominent figures and YCP leaders, including Sasikala Reddy, Director of APSPDCL, Sunita Amritraj, Director of State Visions, Ward YCP Leaders Pullaiah, Maheshwari, Ushenamma, Tyler Seenu, Shilpa Ramana, Tikanna, Chinna Narasimhulu, Shivakumar, Kalle Shekhar, Maddileti Goud, and Kalyan YCP leaders, also participated in the program.