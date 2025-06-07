‘Shining Stars’ awards to SSC, Inter merit students

Guntur: The State government decided to give Shining Stars awards to the students, who secured highest marks in SSC and Intermediate public examinations. The award will be given to the merit students studied in government and private schools during the academic year 2024-25. The government directed the officials to select the students mandal wise and give the Shining Stars Award.

The school education secretary Kona Sasidhar issued orders to this effect on Friday.

The aim of the government is to improve the quality of education and standards. The government instructed the officials to give awards on June 9 at all the district headquarters.

In every mandal, awards will be given to six students, who secured highest marks in the SSC. The officials will select two OC students, two BC students, one SC, one ST students. Similarly, Shining Star awards will be given to 36 Intermediate students for the district. Intermediate students belonging to OC, BC, SC, ST, Minority who scored more than 830 marks will get awards. The selected SSC and Intermediate students will be given Rs 20,000 cash incentive, medal and certificate as a token of appreciation. They will be felicitated.