Shirdi express train escapes major accident at Eluru after a snap in coupling

The Shirdi Express train going from Shirdi to Visakhapatnam narrowly escaped an accident after the coupling between S-2 and S-3 bogies broke and lost the link after the train reached Eluru. The alerted staff stopped the train on platform No-2 and took up repair work.



A major accident was averted as the incident took place when the train reached the station. It is learned that there could be a major mishap had an accident happened somewhere in the middle of the route when the train was speeding. Railway officials said that all the passengers were safe.

The bogie whose coupling was broken moved aside and another bogie was installed for the passengers in it. About an hour and a half later, after repairs, the train left for Visakhapatnam. The passengers breathed a sigh of relief.