Shops in Kakinada to close by 6 pm from today

Kakinada: Due to increasing cases of Covid in the second wave in the district, the Kakinada traders will close their shops by 6 pm from April 26 to May 8.

Godavari Chamber of Commerce president Peddi Ratnaji said that they held a meeting with all association representatives and took a decision that the shops should be opened from 9 am to 6 am.

He appealed to the traders to close their shops by 6pm in the interests of the traders and also the people. He urged the strict implementation of the timings because traders have agreed for this proposal.

Meanwhile, the District Medical and Health officials are taking all the steps to create awareness among people on the second wave of Covid -19.

On the other hand, Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi strictly implementing the compulsory wearing of masks. And the traffic police are checking cars, autos and bikers at all main centres in the district and collecting penalties from those who are moving on roads without masks.