Short video competition on energy conservation from Dec 14

Vijayawada: APGENCO Managing Director and Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) CEO S Nagalakshmi has appealed to all schools across the state to actively participate in the Short Video Competition 2025. In a press statement on Saturday, CEO Nagalakshmi informed that the competition is being organised as part of National Energy Conservation Week–2025, which would be observed from December 14 to 20, with the theme 'Bright Ideas, Brighter Future: Energy Efficiency Challenge for School Children.' The short video contest provides students with an opportunity to creatively express simple, impactful ideas for saving energy in daily life, she added. She said that the competition is open to students of Classes 8, 9, and 10.

Participants must submit original videos of 30 seconds to 2 minutes in MP4 format, in Telugu, English or Hindi. She said that entries from previous years would not be accepted. The APSECM CEO announced cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 for the top three winners, along with Rs 2,000 consolation prizes for 10 students. Winning videos would be showcased on APSECM’s social media platforms, and participating schools would receive certificates of appreciation.the last date for submissions is December 10, before 5 pm, through the designated Google Form. For clarifications, schools may contact APSECM at [email protected] or 0866-2457620.