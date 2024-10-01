Should temples be free of govt control?

The controversy pertaining to the adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Mahaprasadam had shaken the entire nation. Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan was the first one to propose the formation of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level following controversy over the adulterated ingredients used in making Tirupati Laddu prasadams.

This has sparked a debate on the issue and several seers, Hindu organisations and heads of Hindu religious organisations had also expressed similar view. They also felt that all major temple boards like Tirumala should have their own Goshalas to prevent adulteration of milk and milk products used in prasadam.Team Hanswent round seeking opinion of various sections of people on this issue.

Government should immediately remove the Hindu temples from the purview of the endowments department and hand them over to the Sanathana Dharma Parirakshana Boards. Government should not allow politicians and businesspeople to manage the affairs of temples. All major temples should have their own Goshalas to prevent adulteration of milk and milk products like ghee.

Yanam Chinna Yoagaiah Yadav, BJP convener, Ongole town,

Why should Hindu temples only function under the endowments department? The government should let the Hindu priests and Hindu organisations run the temples, just as the prayer houses of the other religions are being run. Trust boards should not become centres for political employment. Temples like Tirumala, Srisailam, Annavaram, Ramateertham, Simhachalam and other major places should also have Goshalas at their disposal, for the needs of the pujas and prasadams.

P Parasuram,businessman, Ongole

All the temples should be made free from government administration and they all should be made independent, autonomous organisations. Political involvement in temples also should be controlled.

K Prem Kumar,Vizianagaram

Major policy decision to free temples from endowments department at national level should be taken by the Centre and state governments.

P Surendra ReddyBJP, Nellore

Temples across the country should be free from endowments department. Big temples like Annavaram, Simhachalam, Srikalahastey, Kanipaksm. Having own Goshalas is also a good suggestion and it should be considered by the temple trust boards.

Namami Ganga, state convener,Midathala Ramesh, Nellore

The decision to be free the temples from endowments department is not a fair idea but yes Goshala is necessary for every temple. The milk and other milk made products could be utilised by the temple.

Rajendra Prasad,Kurnool

The endowments department is responsible for the welfare and management of temples, and removing temples from its control could lead to significant disorder. The government should bring reforms in trust boards. Yes, major temples can run their own Ghoshalas and produce their own ghee. It is a good idea to preserve sanctity of temple operations.

Suresh Babu,Anantapur

All big temples should be under the control of endowments department only. Big temples with properties worth hundreds and thousands of crores should not be under the control of private trusts. I feel that big temples should have their own Goshalas so that they need not depend on the private or government dairies for the ghee or other products.

Puppala Srinivasa Rao,advocate, Vijayawada.