Shun use of single use plastic, travelling public told

Vijayawada: In response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate Swachhata Diwas and to achieve visible improvement in cleanliness, the Vijayawada division on Sunday held a mega massive cleanliness drive across the division as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. 365 locations were identified across the Division where officers, station managers and staff were nominated to launch the cleanliness drive simultaneously at all stations from 10 am on the day.

Leading the railway contingent from the front at Vijayawada, Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil actively participated along with branch officers at Vijayawada railway station. The drive started at Clock Tower, East Entrance with the tick of 10 am and continued vigorously till 12 noon.

Narendra A Patil and staff carried out Shramadaan at RRI Cabin, Clock Tower, Circulating Area, Parcel Office, Mango Siding and Railway Tracks. About 700 bags of garbage waste, approximately 4 tonnes, were carried in multiple truck loads to the waste depot.

Addressing the media, Narendra A Patil emphasised that cleaning activity should be a continuous activity 24/7 across the spectrum and only then we shall be able to achieve high passenger satisfaction and exceed their expectations. He appealed to the traveling public to shun the use of single use plastic and to collectively strive to make India Garbage-free by committing ourselves to Swachhata and Clean & Green India.

M Srikanth, ADRM (Operations), senior railway officials, around 1,200 participants including Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 NCC Cadets and teachers, Bharat Scouts and Guides, OBHS staff and all the departments took part in the mega cleanliness drive.