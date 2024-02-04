Siddham meet a big success, say MP & MLAs

Eluru: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has set the expectations bar for the cadre very high with his ferocious speech in the first cadre meeting in Uttarandhra’s Bheemili Siddham meeting. On Saturday, party cadre and leaders from 50 constituencies of eight districts, including Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, Konaseema Ambedkar, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna & NTR attended the Sidham meeting at Denduluru.

The huge meeting venue spread across 150 acres is decked up with blue and green interior. YSRCP flags and CM Jagan’s Siddham flags have adorned the venue, which looks like a party fortress. Several arrangements have been made to enthuse the party cadre and pump them with the energy to fight the coming polls with utmost sincerity. The cadre arriving at the venue are being stamped with ‘Jai Jagan’ and ‘Siddham’ on their hands and are being provided with placards featuring Siddham printed on them. Placards with cutouts of CM Jagan standing in a commanding posture are also being distributed among the cadre.

For this meeting, the party is going to launch their new Siddham slogan for the cadres, which is, ‘Memu Siddham - Maa booth Siddham’ (I am ready, and my booth is also ready.) A massive ramp has been put up at the heart of the event venue site.

MP and party regional coordinator P Midhun Reddy , Eluru MLA Alla Nani denouncing the opposition said the feudalistic TDP and JSP alliance who proclaim that the undivided Krishna and Godavari district is their ‘adda’ just because they belong to the same caste as the dominant population, they should know that people have rejected caste politics and they will teach TDP and JSP and their cronies a lesson.

Denduluru MLA Abbaya Chowdhury, was seen cheering the cadre with the Siddham placards. Calling the cadres CM Jagan’s Krishna, Chowdhury stated, “The YSRCP cadre, like Krishna, is ready to help their Arjun in this YUDDHAM against the Kauravs!’ He said the YSRCP has fulfilled 99 per cent of its manifesto promises and the only party that has finalized its candidates and booth workers. “On the contrary, the opposition parties - TDP, and JSP are not just aimless, directionless, but their confusion is seen from Kuppam to Ichchapuram!”