Siddharth Kaushal takes charge as new Kurnool

Kurnool : Kaushal took charge as new SP of Kurnool district on Thursday. After assuming the charge, he addressed a press conference at Ved Vyas Auditorium.

He said that the prime responsibility of the police department would be to ensure women protection, safeguarding law and order and strictly monitoring the faction-ridden villages. The police would serve people round-the-clock. He further said that the department will strengthen the work style of the Special Enforcement Bureau.

Speaking further said that special drives would be conducted to check anti-social activities and streamline traffic. Measures would be taken to prevent cybercrimes and quickly address people's grievances.

He said that he was very happy to get posted in Kurnool. He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy for giving him a chance to serve the district.

He said stringent action would be taken against those involved in the trade of gutka, Matka, illegal transportation of sand, liquor and manufacturing of spurious liquor. Special steps would be taken to transform Kurnool into a crime-free district.

Siddharth Kaushal, a native of Himachal Pradesh, was selected in IPS 2012 batch. First he discharged responsibilities at the Greyhounds department. As Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) he was placed at Parvathipuram, Visakhapatnam and as Superintendent of Police (SP) he worked at Prakasam and Krishna districts.