Siddhartha Academy holds seminar on entrepreneurship development

Vijayawada: Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, (SAHE, Deemed to be University) organised a seminar on entrepreneurship development in association with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) here on Tuesday.

Director of Infrastructure and Consultancy Dr B Panduranga Rao, Dean of Alumni Affairs and convenor of IIC of SAHE Dr Chava Srinivas inaugurated the event.

Dr Greep, State Director, KVIC, Vijayawada spoke on entrepreneurship development and various KVIC schemes available to support budding entrepreneurs.

General Manager of the District Industries Centre (DIC) Sambaiah underlined the importance of staying connected to the roots and emphasised responsibility in nation-building through the creation of employment opportunities.

Assistant Director of the AP KVIB A Anand spoke about the core motto and working procedures of KVIC, highlighting the essential skills that need to be developed to overcome the challenges faced in entrepreneurship. Assistant Director of KVIC at Vijayawada V Koti Reddy highlighted the role of MSME initiatives in empowering individuals to establish enterprises in rural areas, contributing to sustainable economic growth.

Later, prizes were distributed to the winners in essay-writing and elocution competitions.