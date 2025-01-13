Siddhartha Academy releases poster for techno-cultural fest

Vijayawada : Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (SAHE), Vijayawada unveiled the poster for its much-anticipated national level techno-cultural fest, SU-PRAGNA 2025 (AFOSEC), set to take place on February 21 and 22. The grand poster release event was graced by esteemed dignitaries from SAHE.

The poster was officially released by Dr P Venkateswara Rao, Vice-Chancellor, SAHE, Dr AV Ratna Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, SAHE, Dr M Ravichand, Registrar, SAHE, Dr D Venkata Rao, Dean-School of Engineering & HOD-ECE, SAHE and Dr D Padmaja, Professor, ECE, and Convener of SU-PRAGNA 2025.

The central coordinators for the event Ch Raghavendra, G Venkata Subbaiah, and K Sneha, Assistant Professors of ECE at SAHE, and all student coordinators were also present during the poster release.

SU-PRAGNA 2025 is aimed at bringing together a blend of technology and culture, offering a platform for students across the country to showcase their talents and innovation.