Silk vastrams offered to Srikalahasteeswara Swamy

Srikalahasti: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Saturday offered Pattu Vastralu to Sri Srikalahastheeswara Swamy in Srikalahasti temple on behalf of the State government.

Devasthanam officials and temple staff accorded traditional welcome to the Minister with Poornakumbham and vedic chants. Special darshan arrangements were made for the Minister, following which he received vedic ashirvachanam from pandits. Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP Subba Rayudu, EO Bapireddy, Temple Chairman Kotte Sai Prasad and others also participated.