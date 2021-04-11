Silver ornaments worth Rs.6.50 lakhs seized in Kurnool

Kurnool: In yet another vehicle checking the police personnel of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has seized Silver ornaments worth Rs. 6. 50 lakhs. The Circle Inspector, R Ravichandra speaking to The Hans India on Sunday has said that while conducting vehicle checking at Panchalingala border check post, the staff have stopped a car for checking.

Whike checking the staff have detected a bag in the car. On opening it they have detected ornaments made of silver. Kadar Vali, a resident of Chagalamarri in Allagadda constituency was taking the ornaments from Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana state to Chagalamarri, said Ravichandra.

He further said, Kadar Vali was asked to give the proof fir transporting the ornaments. But he failed to provide or give valid reasons pertaining to the silver ornaments. He do not have any bills so the entire quantity weighing 10.300 kilograms has been seized. The approximate value is estimated to Rs. 6.50 lakhs, Ravi Chandra said.

The seized articles have been handed over to Taluka Urban Police Station (UPS) personnel for initiating further action, added the Circle Inspector R Ravichandra.

He further said, the vehicle checking has been intensified following the instructions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli and Additional SP, Gowthami Sali.

Sub Inspector, Shiva Prasad, Head Constables, Khaza, Shareef, Constable Srinivasulu, SPOs, Tirupal Reddy, Sunder and others participated in the vehicle checking.