Simhachalam chief priest attains superannuation

Simhachalam Devasthanam chief priest Godavarthi Gopala Krishnamacharyulu being felicitated on his retirement by the temple staff in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
Simhachalam Devasthanam chief priest Godavarthi Gopala Krishnamacharyulu being felicitated on his retirement by the temple staff in Visakhapatnam on Saturday 

Highlights

Chief priest of the Simhachalam Devasthanam Godavarthi Gopala Krishnamacharyulu retired on Saturday.

Visakhapatnam: Chief priest of the Simhachalam Devasthanam Godavarthi Gopala Krishnamacharyulu retired on Saturday. In 1984, he joined as a priest at the Sitaramaswamy temple, networked with Simhachalam.

Later, in 1991, he was appointed as an assistant archaka at Simhachalam and in 2000 he was appointed as chief priest.

He participated in many 'Chandanotsavams' and rendered special services to Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

Executive Officer of the Devasthanam MV Surya Kala, temple trust members Dinesh Raju, Surisetti Suribabu and others lauded Krishnamacharyulu's services.

