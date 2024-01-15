  • Menu
Simhachalam exudes Sankranti charm

Visakhapatnam: Chapters related to Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy form a part of the Epics, said Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi.

Inaugurating Sankranti celebrations at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam here on Sunday, the seer mentioned that Simhachalam temple has special significance in Narasimha Kshetras.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttaradhikari Swatmanandendra Saraswathi lauded the Devasthanam authorities for decorating the temple premises focusing on the festivities so that the devotees could celebrate Sankranti at the shrine and seek the blessings of the presiding deity of Simhachalam.

As part of the celebrations, Endowments Commissioner S Satyanarayana, Peetham Uttaradhikari Swatmanandendra Saraswathi, along with temple Executive Officer S Srinivasa Murthy lit the bonfire at the shrine. Keeping the festivities in view, the temple premises were decorated with assorted flowers. Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy portrait was also made with a range of flowers.

