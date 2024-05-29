Election Commission implements Section 144 across poll counting centers nationwide on June 4

With the conclusion of general elections looming into view, the Election Commission (EC) is gearing up to conduct the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar supervised the arrangements for counting centers through a video conference from the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi. He instructed officials to swiftly announce the election results with precision guidance from the Election Results Management Group.

To ensure peaceful vote counting across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on June 4, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena assured heightened security measures. He revealed that 20 companies of central paramilitary forces were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents during the counting process. Meena emphasized the need for continuous surveillance in sensitive areas prone to electoral violence and urged authorities to take necessary actions promptly.

The Election Commission also directed that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices be thoroughly checked for accuracy before the commencement of counting. Additionally, measures were put in place to ensure uninterrupted power supply and the availability of backup infrastructure such as generators and fire safety equipment.

In light of recent incidents of violence and disruptions during polling, stringent security measures have been implemented across counting centers. Three-tier security arrangements have been made, with closed-circuit cameras installed in polling booths and control rooms set up to monitor activities closely. Surprise physical inspections of polling centers will be conducted twice daily to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents. Officials have also identified districts where the situation remains tense and pledged to take proactive measures to maintain law and order.

The Election Commission stressed the importance of conducting counting operations smoothly and swiftly without any delays. Any incidents of unrest or violence will be dealt with promptly to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.