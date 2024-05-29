  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Revanna to return to India on May 31

Revanna to return to India on May 31
x
Highlights

Finally, the suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges is likely to return to India.

BENGALURU: Finally, the suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges is likely to return to India. According to sources he has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, official sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources in the Special Investigation Team, the 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda is expected to land in Bengaluru in the small hours of May 31.

The SIT is maintaining vigil at the Kempegowda

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X