Revanna to return to India on May 31

BENGALURU: Finally, the suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges is likely to return to India. According to sources he has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, official sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources in the Special Investigation Team, the 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda is expected to land in Bengaluru in the small hours of May 31.

The SIT is maintaining vigil at the Kempegowda