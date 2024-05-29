Live
Revanna to return to India on May 31
Highlights
Finally, the suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges is likely to return to India.
BENGALURU: Finally, the suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges is likely to return to India. According to sources he has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, official sources said on Wednesday.
According to sources in the Special Investigation Team, the 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda is expected to land in Bengaluru in the small hours of May 31.
The SIT is maintaining vigil at the Kempegowda
