Suravaram Pratap Reddy remembered on his 128th birth anniversary

Mahabubnagar: Marking the 128th birth anniversary of Suravaram Pratap Reddy, the Telugu literary legend and the son of the soil from Palamuru region, many leaders paid rich floral tributes and recollected his contributions that helped bring various social changes in Telangana on Tuesday.

Former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy recalled Pratap Reddy as a towering figure in Telangana’s political and social awakening. He said Pratap Reddy was renowned as a writer, orator, social reformer, editor, and a leading poet of his time from the Palamuru region. His legacy as a newspaper editor, researcher, scholar, and active movement leader is unparalleled. His relentless dedication to documenting the history and struggles of the locals is evident in every word he wrote. His efforts to counter the criticism that Telangana lacked poets led to the publication of the ‘Golconda Kavula Sanchika,’ a compilation of 354 poets with biographical details, providing a definitive answer in book form.

Notably, Pratap Reddy gained fame as the editor of Golconda magazine, Bharati Sahitya magazine, and Prajavani magazine. His major works include ‘Social History of the Andhras,’ ‘Festivals of Hindus,’ ‘Hindu Dharma Veerulu,’ and ‘Library Movement.’

“Suravaram worked tirelessly to awaken the people and promote Telugu language and culture. Later, he entered politics and was elected to the Hyderabad State Legislative Assembly from the Wanaparthy constituency,” said Singireddy.

Recognising his service to the Telugu people, a statue of Suravaram stands proudly on the Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

“I had worked for years to bring forth three remarkable compilations about Suravaram’s legacy through SNR Publications. Titled ‘Suravaram Telangana,’ these compilations highlight various aspects of society focusing on Suravaram’s era and beyond,” said Singireddy.