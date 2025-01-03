Simhachalam gears up for ‘Vaikuntadwara’ darshan

Visakhapatnam: Thousands of devotees are likely to visit the temple on ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ and elaborate arrangements will be made for devotees, informed Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Executive Officer V Trinadha Rao.

As part of the festival to be held on January 10 at the shrine, the Executive Officer briefed the media here on Thursday that as part of ‘uttara dwara darshan,’ special rituals will be performed at the north gate of the temple from 4.15 am to 4.30 am. After founding trustee’s darshan at the uttara dwaram, the darshan will be open for common devotees from 5 am to 10.30 am, he informed.

The Executive Officer said that devotees with special darshan tickets of Rs 500 and Rs 300 and Rs 100 will be available at the shrine.

He instructed the officials to make arrangements for the distribution of prasadam to devotees. Cultural programmes will be performed at the shrine from 4 am, he added.