Call to spread solar power to every household

Vijayawada: Calling for greater adoption of solar energy, NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha urged officials and organisations to work towards bringing the benefits of the PM Surya Ghar – Muft Bijli Yojana to every household and promote clean energy usage across the district. To create widespread awareness about the scheme, the Collector on Tuesday flagged off the ‘Suryandhra Pragati Raths’ at the Collectorate in Vijayawada. The campaign is being organised by the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI) as part of an initiative to popularise rooftop solar systems and encourage people to utilise renewable energy. As part of the initiative, the Suryandhra Pragati Raths will travel across villages and urban areas in the district, educating people about the benefits of the scheme, application procedures, and subsidy details.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Lakshmisha said the PM Surya Ghar scheme enables households to install rooftop solar systems with subsidies of up to 60%, allowing electricity consumers to also become electricity producers. He noted that the initiative would not only help households reduce electricity bills but also contribute to an environmentally sustainable lifestyle. He further explained that families could utilise the solar power generated for their own needs and sell the surplus electricity to the grid, thereby earning additional income. With increased solar adoption, dependence on conventional electricity purchases could be reduced, leading to greater energy self-sufficiency, he said. The Collector said homeowners, apartment complexes, housing societies, small and medium businesses, and farmers are eligible to benefit from the scheme. He stressed the need for extensive awareness campaigns so that more people can take advantage of the programme.

NSEFI representative Ch Uday said the awareness drive is being conducted under the guidance of Subrahmanyam Pulipaka. He said the campaign aims to ensure that more households adopt solar energy and benefit from the government’s flagship rooftop solar programme.