New Education Policy Should Focus On Increasing Literacy: BJP State Chief

Hyderabad: A round table conference on “Telangana Education System – 2026” was convened by the Forum for Nationalist Thinkers at the PGRRCDE Mini Conference Hall, Osmania University, on Tuesday, to deliberate on the state’s education system and the Congress government’s proposed education policy.

The event brought together prominent figures, including Prof. T. Papi Reddy, former Chairman of Higher Education; Prof. R. Limbadri, former Chairman of Higher Education; Prof. T. Thirupathi Rao, former Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University; Prof. P. Muralimanohar, former NCERT Member Secretary; BJP MLCs; educationists; student union leaders; and other public representatives.

BJP Telangana President N. Ramchander Rao, participating as the chief guest, sharply criticised the draft report of the State Education Commission. He alleged that the commission was dominated by individuals with “Urban Naxal” and Maoist leanings, warning that such ideological influence could push the future of Telangana’s students “into darkness.”

Rao emphasised that any new education policy should prioritise increasing literacy and guiding students toward higher education. He lamented that the education system, which had been neglected during the previous BRS regime, continues to suffer under the Congress government.

Highlighting discrepancies, Rao pointed out that despite having a qualified B.Ed. Teachers, opportunities remain scarce. He noted delays in teacher salary payments and promotions, which he said demoralise the teaching community. He further alleged that the government lacks a clear plan for education, with rural schools facing closures and severe infrastructure shortages.

Citing alarming statistics, Rao said that in each of Telangana’s 33 districts, there is at least one government school with fewer than 10 students or none at all. He claimed that the number of active government schools has fallen from 5,021 in 2024–25 to just 2,023 currently. He also held the Congress government responsible for the deaths of 44 students in Gurukul schools due to food poisoning.

Rao reminded the gathering that the Central Government’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Right to Education Act provide constructive guidelines, but accused the State Commission of producing “controversial” suggestions. He strongly opposed the proposal to remove Sanskrit, calling it an ancient language integral to Indian culture. He also criticised the idea of abolishing Gurukuls run by the Tribal Department and rejected suggestions to cut teacher salaries to fund infrastructure.

Prof. T. Thirupathi Rao, former Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, expressed concern that the Commission’s recommendations were creating confusion rather than contributing to educational development. He highlighted that nearly 80 per cent of faculty positions in state universities remain vacant and called for immediate recruitment.

Prof. R. Limbadri, former Chairman of the State Council for Higher Education, said the Commission’s report lacked clear objectives and required urgent rectification. He stressed the importance of teachers as “nation builders” and urged immediate implementation of the NEP 2020 in Telangana.

The conference made a collective call for transparent consultations with educationists, experts, and stakeholders to ensure that the state’s education policy strengthens literacy, infrastructure, and cultural values while safeguarding student welfare